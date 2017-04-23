FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 4 months ago

France's Macron seen winning presidential runoff: polls

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, leaves his campaign headquarters in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, France, April 23, 2017.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French centrist Emmanuel Macron is set to be elected president in a May 7 runoff with nearly two thirds of the vote, said two polls conducted on Sunday, after early projections indicated he had qualified along with far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

A Harris Interactive poll for M6 television found that 64 percent of those surveyed would vote for the former economy minister while 36 percent were seen voting for Le Pen.

Meanwhile, an Ipsos Sopra Steria poll for France Televisions said Macron was seen winning 62 percent of the vote to 38 percent for Le Pen.

Reporting by Bate Felix and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Leigh Thomas

