Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
PARIS A man who attacked soldiers with machetes at the Louvre museum in Paris was placed under formal investigation on Friday, a judicial source said.
Egyptian Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, 29, was shot and seriously wounded when he launched himself at a group of soldiers on Feb. 3, crying out "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) in what French President Francois Hollande described as a terrorist attack.
He has told police that he identified with the beliefs of Islamic State but he had not carried out the attack on orders from the militant group, a judicial source told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.
"The accused was put under formal investigation for alleged attempted murder of public servicemen...in connection with a terrorist venture and criminal terrorist conspiracy...with a view to prepare crime," the judicial source said on Friday.
The source added that Hamahmy was still in hospital.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.