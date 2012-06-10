FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French Socialists headed for parliament majority
#World News
June 10, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

French Socialists headed for parliament majority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande’s Socialist Party was headed for an absolute majority in parliament with its Greens Party allies, according to initial vote projections from Sunday’s first-round ballot.

The CSA polling institute said the Socialist bloc was on track to win between 283 and 329 seats in the lower house and its Green allies were set for 12 to 18 seats, suggesting Hollande will be able to count on obtaining the 289 seats needed for an outright majority following next Sunday’s runoff vote.

CSA put the conservatives on track to win 210 to 263 seats and the far right National Front headed for up to three seats.

The Ipsos polling institute drew similar conclusions from its projections based on a partial vote count.

Reporting by Yves Clarisse and Brian Love; Writing by Catherine Bremer

