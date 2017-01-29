Turnout confirmed higher in Socialist primary runoff, organizers say

PARIS (Reuters) - More than 1.3 million voters took part in the runoff vote organized by French Socialists to pick their candidate for the presidential election, a higher turnout than at the same time in last Sunday’s first round, organizers said.

By 1600 GMT, at least 1.3 million people had voted in 75 percent of polling stations which had reported turnout figures, organizer Christophe Borgel told reporters.

That compared with at least a million voters at the same time last week, confirming indications of stronger turnout from earlier in the day, organizers said.

Borgel said like-for-like figures showed a 22.8 percent increase in turnout.

Polling opened at 0800 GMT in the runoff, which pits pro-business ex-premier Manuel Valls against hard-left lawmaker Benoit Hamon for the Socialist ticket.

Partial results are expected at around 1900 GMT.