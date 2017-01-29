FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
New Socialist presidential candidate Hamon calls on left to unite
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 29, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 7 months ago

New Socialist presidential candidate Hamon calls on left to unite

Former French education minister Benoit Hamon holds a rose as he reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris, France, January 29, 2017.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Hard-left Socialist Benoit Hamon, who won his party's ticket for this spring's French presidential election on Sunday, called on the Socialist party, independent leftwinger Jean-Luc Melenchon, and a Green candidate to unite.

"I will propose to them that we build a coherent and durable government majority," Hamon told supporters.

Opinion polls have been showing that Melenchon could win well over 10 percent of the popular vote in the April election, more than the Socialist party has been seen as likely to get.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.