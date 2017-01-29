New Socialist presidential candidate Hamon calls on left to unite

PARIS (Reuters) - Hard-left Socialist Benoit Hamon, who won his party's ticket for this spring's French presidential election on Sunday, called on the Socialist party, independent leftwinger Jean-Luc Melenchon, and a Green candidate to unite.

"I will propose to them that we build a coherent and durable government majority," Hamon told supporters.

Opinion polls have been showing that Melenchon could win well over 10 percent of the popular vote in the April election, more than the Socialist party has been seen as likely to get.