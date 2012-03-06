Sarkozy proposes tax floor on French firms' profit

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday that if re-elected he would propose a minimum tax on the profits of big listed companies, which could raise 2-3 billion euros in a year to go towards cutting the public deficit.

“We are going to create a tax on minimum profits for big companies in France, companies in the CAC-40 (stock index), because I have discovered something which is not normal, it’s that these big companies maximize their tax benefits and some of them do not pay tax at all,” Sarkozy said.

The conservative leader, who is lagging Socialist rival Francois Hollande in opinion polls for an April-May presidential election, told a televised debate that he would propose the measure in the 2013 budget.

Sarkozy has been criticized on the left for changes to the tax system that favor companies and the wealthy.

He told France 2 television that the minimum tax would target international companies like oil group Total (TOTF.PA).