3 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan calls France's Macron, agrees to meet: Turkish presidential sources
May 8, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 3 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan calls France's Macron, agrees to meet: Turkish presidential sources

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference following the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2017.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called French President-Elect Emmanuel Macron by phone on Monday to congratulate him on his victory in Sunday's presidential elections, Turkish presidential sources said.

In a statement, the sources said Erdogan had told Macron the results of the election increased hope for the future of the European Union. The two leaders agreed to meet at a NATO summit in Brussels later this month, the sources said.

Erdogan and Macron also emphasized their determination to improve Turkish-French relations and discussed the importance of overcoming recent issues between Turkey and the EU, the sources said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Hugh Lawson

