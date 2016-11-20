FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
High turnout at French conservative primaries, organizer says
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2016 / 5:29 PM / 9 months ago

High turnout at French conservative primaries, organizer says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Voter turnout in France's first ever conservative presidential primary election was high on Sunday, topping 2.5 million by 5 pm (1600 GMT), the election's organizer Thierry Solere told reporters.

That figure included numbers reported by 70 percent of the 10,228 polling stations across the country, he said, calling it a "considerable turnout".

A Reuters reporter saw long queues at Paris polling booths after 5 pm. Polling stations will be open until 7 pm (1800 GMT).

In the Socialist primary of 2012, 2.6 million voters took part.

Reporting by Andrew Callus and Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.