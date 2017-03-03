FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's centre-right UDI set to pull support for Fillon - source
March 3, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 6 months ago

France's centre-right UDI set to pull support for Fillon - source

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right holds his head as he walks in vineyards before a meeting with winegrowers in Nimes, France, March 2, 2017.Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's centre-right UDI party is set to withdraw its support on Friday for presidential candidate Francois Fillon, a source close to the party's leadership told Reuters as the scandal-hit conservative loses backers.

The source said the party would urge Fillon's Republicans party to come up with an alternative to Fillon, whose campaign is unraveling as he fights allegations of making state payouts to family members.

"We will call on the Republicans to assume their responsibilities and find another candidate," the source said.

The UDI, which has about 30 MPs in the lower house of France's parliament, had suspended its support for Fillon's campaign on Wednesday after news that he was put under formal investigation.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Adrian Croft

