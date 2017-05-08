FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
#World News
May 8, 2017 / 9:48 AM / 3 months ago

Almost 150 arrested after post-election trouble in Paris overnight

French CRS riot police face off with demonstrators after the announcement of results in the election of Emmanuel Macron as French President, in Paris, France, May 7, 2017.Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A hundred and forty-one people were arrested in Paris after trouble flared overnight following Emmanuel Macron's victory in France's presidential election, police said on Monday.

Those detained in Menilmontant, a north-eastern district of Paris, were accused of offences ranging from throwing missiles at the police to damaging property.

The demonstrators were protesting both against Macron - criticized by many on France's far left as a member of a discredited elite in thrall to global capitalism - and against his defeated far-right nationalist rival, Marine Le Pen.

Macron beat Le Pen by 66 percent to 34 on a platform of market-friendly reform and closer European integration.

However, an abstention rate of over 25 percent, and the fact that more than 11 percent of those who turned out chose neither candidate, pointed to a high degree of disillusionment with the choices on offer in the runoff.

The hardline leftist CGT labor union planned a demonstration in the capital later in the day against the kind of liberal economic policies that Macron espouses.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Kevin Liffey

