FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slapping ex-PM Valls gets French teenager three-month suspended sentence
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 18, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 9 months ago

Slapping ex-PM Valls gets French teenager three-month suspended sentence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A teenager who slapped former French prime minister Manuel Valls during an election campaign trip to Brittany was handed a three-month suspended sentence and was ordered to carry out 105 hours of community service, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Valls, 54, was walking past a group of people in the town of Lamballe on Tuesday after coming out of the municipal office. He appeared to first shake hands with the young man before the latter shouted: “This is Brittany!” and reached out, gently slapping the ex-premier.

The 18-year-old accused admitted his guilt, enabling the judge to offer him a swift sentence and avoiding a potential trial, Bertrand Leclerc, a prosecutor in the northwestern town of Saint-Brieuc, told Reuters.

The youth was also asked to pay Valls a symbolic euro, he said.

Valls was campaigning for primary elections that will decide who will be the Left’s candidate in this year’s presidential election. Valls, a Socialist, is expected to be defeated in the second round of the election.

On Wednesday Valls said he would continue to campaign among the people and would not be “influenced” by the incident.

Reporting by Chine Labbe and Gerard Bon; writing by John Irish; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.