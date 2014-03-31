Hollande to make TV statement after French election drubbing

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande plans to make a TV address on Monday following heavy losses for his ruling Socialist Party in local elections, Francois Rebsamen, a Socialist senator and close Hollande ally told Reuters.

Rebsamen said Hollande could mention the future of Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and a wider shakeup of his government following the elections in which the far-right National Front party made gains and the Socialists lost control of many towns to the mainstream centre-right UMP party.