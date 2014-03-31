France's Hollande to name centrist Valls as new PM: media

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande is set to name centrist Interior Minister Manuel Valls as his prime minister later on Monday, BFM-TV and other local media said, replacing Jean-Marc Ayrault a day after ruling Socialists lost local elections.

A reshuffle is widely anticipated given the poor showing in elections and the record unpopularity of Hollande, struggling to reverse a rise in unemployment and to spur growth in the euro zone’s second-largest economy.

No one at Hollande’s or Valls’ office was immediately available to confirm the reports.