France's Hollande to name centrist Valls as new PM: media
March 31, 2014 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande to name centrist Valls as new PM: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande is set to name centrist Interior Minister Manuel Valls as his prime minister later on Monday, BFM-TV and other local media said, replacing Jean-Marc Ayrault a day after ruling Socialists lost local elections.

A reshuffle is widely anticipated given the poor showing in elections and the record unpopularity of Hollande, struggling to reverse a rise in unemployment and to spur growth in the euro zone’s second-largest economy.

No one at Hollande’s or Valls’ office was immediately available to confirm the reports.

Reporting by Mark John; editing by Alexandria Sage

