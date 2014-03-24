France to maintain reforms despite local vote losses: Moscovici

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande’s government will pursue economic reforms and efforts to narrow the public deficit despite losses suffered in the first round of town hall elections, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.

“On the reforms, we have to keep calm and show courage,” Moscovici told Europe 1 radio. “We are ready to take all the measures needed for France to remain a credible country,” he added, noting Paris would send to the European Union details of planned public spending measures on April 15 as scheduled.