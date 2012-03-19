FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sarkozy's popularity surges to two-year high: poll
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#AIG
March 19, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 6 years

Sarkozy's popularity surges to two-year high: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s popularity has reached the highest level in more than two years, a poll showed on Monday, in a further sign efforts to step up his re-election campaign are bearing fruit.

Pollsters LH2 found that 40 percent of those surveyed had a positive opinion, up two percentage points from a month ago and surging from a record low of 30 percent at the start of the year.

Sarkozy has accelerated his campaign in recent weeks with daily media appearances as he battles to narrow Socialist challenger Francois Hollande’s poll lead.

Three polls run by pollsters Ifop have showed Sarkozy edging ahead of Hollande in the April 22 first round of the presidential election, but all major polls still find that Sarkozy would lose in the May 6 runoff.

France’s electoral authorities cleared 10 candidates on Monday to run in the first round of the election, including Sarkozy and Hollande.

The president of the Constitutional Council, Jean-Louis Debre, said the 10 candidates had met the requirement to provide endorsements from at least 500 elected officials by Friday’s deadline.

Candidates also provided a sealed declaration of their assets which would only be opened if they win.

In addition to Sarkozy and Hollande, the Council approved the candidacy of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, centrist Francois Bayrou and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

The other candidates are Eva Joly for the Greens, two Trotskyists Philippe Poutou and Nathalie Arthaud, anti-euro sovereignist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan and maverick Jacques Cheminade, an associate of U.S. conspiracy theorist Lyndon LaRouche.

The campaigns have recently become particularly bitter by French standards although campaigning was suspended on Monday after a teacher and three children were shot outside a Jewish school in Toulouse southwestern France.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.