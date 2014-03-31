FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande to address nation after local elections: source
#World News
March 31, 2014 / 3:12 PM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande to address nation after local elections: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will make a televised statement on Monday at 8:00 pm local time, a source in his office told Reuters, a day after a stinging defeat for the ruling Socialist party in local elections.

Sunday’s runoff in municipal elections saw 155 towns swing to the center-right UMP party, with the far-right National Front claiming 11, dealing a major blow to the credibility of Hollande, whose popularity is already at record lows.

Earlier, a Socialist ally of Hollande said he expected the president to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John

