France's Hollande to address nation after local elections: source

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will make a televised statement on Monday at 8:00 pm local time, a source in his office told Reuters, a day after a stinging defeat for the ruling Socialist party in local elections.

Sunday’s runoff in municipal elections saw 155 towns swing to the center-right UMP party, with the far-right National Front claiming 11, dealing a major blow to the credibility of Hollande, whose popularity is already at record lows.

Earlier, a Socialist ally of Hollande said he expected the president to announce a cabinet reshuffle.