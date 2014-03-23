FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande allies trail conservatives in French local vote: exit poll
March 23, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Hollande allies trail conservatives in French local vote: exit poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande’s ruling Socialists and their left-wing allies trailed opposition conservatives in the first round of town hall elections on Sunday, exit polls showed off his first major poll test since coming to power in May 2012.

Left-wing parties scored together 43 percent of the vote while opposition conservatives secured 48 percent, pollster BVA said. It estimated the far-right National Front party scored seven percent - a high national tally given that it only fielded candidates in some 600 of France’s total 36,000 municipalities.

Hollande has seen his popularity fall to record lows for failing to rein in unemployment in the euro zone’s second largest economy.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Mark John

