Interior Minister Valls to be named new French PM: source

French Interior Minister Manuel Valls leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will name Interior Minister Manuel Valls to be his new prime minister, a source in the governing coalition said on Monday after a poor showing by ruling Socialists in local elections.

The source confirmed local media reports of Valls’ nomination in a brief text message. Minutes earlier, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault’s office said he offered his resignation to Hollande.