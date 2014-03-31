FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interior Minister Valls to be named new French PM: source
March 31, 2014 / 4:09 PM / 3 years ago

Interior Minister Valls to be named new French PM: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Interior Minister Manuel Valls leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will name Interior Minister Manuel Valls to be his new prime minister, a source in the governing coalition said on Monday after a poor showing by ruling Socialists in local elections.

The source confirmed local media reports of Valls’ nomination in a brief text message. Minutes earlier, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault’s office said he offered his resignation to Hollande.

Reporting By Julien Ponthus; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Mark John

