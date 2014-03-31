Interior Minister Valls to be named new French PM: source

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will name Interior Minister Manuel Valls to be his new prime minister, a source in the governing coalition said on Monday after a poor showing by ruling Socialists in local elections.
The source confirmed local media reports of Valls’ nomination in a brief text message. Minutes earlier, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault’s office said he offered his resignation to Hollande.
