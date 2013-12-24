Storm damage deprives 240,000 homes of power in France

Waves crash over the breakwater of Saint Evette harbour at Esquibien in Brittany as an Atlantic storm hits western France, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

PARIS (Reuters) - Fierce winds and rain battering France’s west coast have caused damage depriving 240,000 homes of electricity, the country’s grid said on Tuesday.

Brittany and Normandy were among the regions worst hit by winds reaching speeds of 130 km an hour (80 mph) on Monday and which have so far caused one death. The storms began abating on Tuesday morning.

France’s ERDF electricity distribution network company said it had launched emergency efforts to address the damage to the network before the country’s Christmas festivities start.