FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
French lower house of parliament votes to extend state of emergency
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 8 months ago

French lower house of parliament votes to extend state of emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French lower house of parliament voted early on Wednesday to extend the country's state of emergency until July 15, 2017, as France remains on high alert against the threat of terror attacks.

The extension of the state of emergency had already been proposed on Dec. 10 by France's new prime minister, Bernard Cazeneuve. Political parties are keen to show they are getting a grip on the threat of attacks as France prepares for presidential elections in 2017.

France's upper house Senate will also review the measures on Thursday.

The socialist government imposed the state of emergency - which gives police extended powers to search and arrest - in November last year after attacks by Islamist militants in Paris that killed 130 people.

The state of emergency, which was originally due to end in mid-January, has already been extended four times because the government considers that the risk of armed attacks by Islamist militants remains high.

Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.