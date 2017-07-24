FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 7:44 PM / 40 minutes ago

France's Macron confirms aid targets in meeting with U2's Bono

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has told U2 frontman Bono that France will respect its commitment to boost development aid, Bono told reporters after meeting Macron in Paris.

The rock singer, who heads the ONE anti-poverty foundation, said Macron had confirmed France would boost its aid budget to 0.55 percent of gross domestic product by 2022.

Macron had made a campaign pledge to boost France's aid budget to 0.7 percent of GDP by 2030, from 0.38 percent in 2016, but development aid budget cuts this year have led to criticism from charity organizations, including from ONE France.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Catherine Evans

