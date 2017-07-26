FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rihanna meets French president Macron to address education goals
#World News
July 26, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 3 hours ago

Rihanna meets French president Macron to address education goals

1 Min Read

Brigitte Macron, wife of the French President, escorts singer Rihanna, founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), after a meeting with the French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 26, 2017.Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Rihanna met French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to discuss the pop star's charity activities in healthcare and education.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The Barbadian singer of hit "Diamonds" founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, a nonprofit organization that promotes scholarship projects across the globe.

"We focused on the topic of education from global aspects, and we will make a very big announcement this coming September," Rihanna told journalists outside the Elysee palace in Paris after the meeting, without elaborating.

Rihanna's Twitter account has more than 75 million followers, and she has recently used it to approach other global leaders such as Canada's Justin Trudeau and Argentina's Mauricio Macri on education issues.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Hugh Lawson

