France's Hollande wants 40 percent CO2 emissions cut by 2030
#Environment
September 14, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

France's Hollande wants 40 percent CO2 emissions cut by 2030

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Friday recommended a 40 percent cut in European Union carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and a 60 percent reduction by 2040, calling too for a global accord on climate change by 2015.

“Our next goal is to reach a global climate agreement in 2015. France is fully committed to achieving this,” Hollande told an annual environmental conference.

He said he intended to push for more global dialogue on environmental issues during his five-year presidency, saying a lack of progress in meeting climate goals made this urgent.

(This story has been corrected by changing “worldwide” to “European Union” in first paragraph)

Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Catherine Bremer

