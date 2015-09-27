FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two top Basque separatist militants charged in France: source
September 27, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Two top Basque separatist militants charged in France: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Two leaders of the militant Basque separatists ETA arrested earlier this week in southwest France have been charged and remanded in custody, a judicial source said on Sunday.

Iratxe Sorzabal, 43, and David Pla, 40, were charged on Saturday night with heading an organization set up to prepare crimes.

They were arrested at a house in the northern French town of Saint-Etienne-de-Baigorry earlier this week, likely further weakening the group that announced an indefinite halt to its campaign of violence in 2011.

Both have previously spent time in jail and both had been in hiding.

Reporting by Sophie Louet and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes

