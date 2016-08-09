EU regulators okay French aid for heat and power plants

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators cleared on Tuesday a French scheme for combined heat and power plants using natural gas designed to increase the country's renewable energy output, saying the public support was in line with the bloc's rules.

Under the scheme, energy plants will be granted either a feed-in premium on top of the market price or a feed-in tariff depending on their power output.

"The scheme will reduce CO2 emissions and improve energy efficiency, in line with EU energy and climate goals, without unduly distorting competition," the European Commission said in a statement.