3 months ago
France's Macron to meet European Council chief Tusk on Wednesday: presidency
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 16, 2017 / 7:46 PM / 3 months ago

France's Macron to meet European Council chief Tusk on Wednesday: presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with European Council President Donald Tusk over lunch on Wednesday, the French presidency said in a statement.

Macron met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a day after his inauguration, to draw up a roadmap to deeper European Union integration.

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, chairs EU summits as head of the European Council, which groups the national governments of the 28-member bloc.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Gareth Jones

