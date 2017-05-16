France's Macron to meet European Council chief Tusk on Wednesday: presidency

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with European Council President Donald Tusk over lunch on Wednesday, the French presidency said in a statement.

Macron met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a day after his inauguration, to draw up a roadmap to deeper European Union integration.

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, chairs EU summits as head of the European Council, which groups the national governments of the 28-member bloc.