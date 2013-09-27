FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least three killed in explosion at Paris work site
#World News
September 27, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

At least three killed in explosion at Paris work site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - At least three people were killed on Friday in a large explosion on a work site in central Paris which the fire brigade said was likely an accident caused by a fuel tank igniting.

The blast on a narrow street in northern Paris ripped through an underground garage where several workers were gathered, causing surrounding buildings to shake.

A building across from the blast site had been evacuated and the fire brigade was reinforcing its foundations to avoid collapse, a fireman said.

A fuel tank was the most likely cause of the blast, he added. Rescuers were using dogs to search for a possible fourth victim under rubble.

“The circumstances of this tragedy are not yet clear and an investigation will shed light on this terrible accident,” Paris Mayor Bertrand Delanoe said in a statement.

Reporting By Gerard Bon; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Mark John

