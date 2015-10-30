FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
River Seine provides floating catwalk for Paris fashion show
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 30, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

River Seine provides floating catwalk for Paris fashion show

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS - Models strutted down a floating runway in Paris Thursday as fashion and culture intersected aboard a glass boat cruising down the River Seine.

Known for organizing catwalk shows in venues such as the Grand Canyon’s Skywalk, fashion show producer Jessica Minh Anh this time took her audience on a tour of Paris’ famed sites.

As spectators drifted past the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, models showcased a collection of long and short embellished dresses from six continents.

“I am definitely a venue hunter because I always hunt for the most extraordinary venues, discover new things, a new concept that combines art, architecture, culture and fashion,” Minh Anh, who also modeled in the show, said. 

“I really focus on the cultural element combining different countries and heritages together.”

Minh Anh said she hoped the show was an opportunity for guests to see the French capital in a new light.

“Hopefully they will find it a very memorable experience,” she said. “They will see the beautiful combination of fashion and Paris.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.