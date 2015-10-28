Chocolate design take over Paris catwalk

PARIS - Models took to the Paris catwalk dressed in an array of fun short dresses and glamorous ball gowns on Tuesday but unlike the French capital’s usual designer fashion shows, these creations were made with chocolate.

Corsets decorated with chocolate roses or butterflies and chocolate-splattered skirts sashayed down the runway -- designs resulting from a collaboration between stylists and chocolatiers.

French chocolatier Jeffrey Cagnes said his design, a chocolate corset covered in red and gold chocolate coins tied up with red ribbons, was inspired by ladybirds.

“The dress is all in chocolate, it is a true sweet,” he said. “The difficulty with it is to keep it in place for a long time, it is hot in here, it lasts a short while and starts to melt.”

The fashion show marked the opening of the Salon du Chocolat, which gathers top chocolatiers, pastry makers and confectioners to show off their work.