France studies privatization of national lottery: Le Monde

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s government has contacted banks about the possibility of privatizing or selling a stake in state-controlled lottery and betting monopoly Francaise des Jeux (FDJ), Le Monde newspaper reported.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a query from Reuters on the report, which said a unit of the ministry in charge of overseeing state shareholdings had contacted banks this summer to explore options, the newspaper said.

While privatization in the sense of a majority stake sale could be sensitive, a minority stake sale could be an option for a cash-strapped government, the newspaper said.

Le Monde also carried an interview with FDJ boss Christophe Blanchard-Dignac, who while not confirming that the government was mulling a sale noted that bankers had estimated that a 20 percent stake would be worth 300-400 million euros.