A wildfire which ravaged 360 hectares of countryside on the outskirts of France's second city Marseille was finally brought under control in the early hours of Tuesday (September 6), the local fire brigade said.
Some 900 firemen were brought in to tackle the blaze which broke out late on Monday afternoon in the picturesque Calanques national park. No residents were thought to have been injured and no homes destroyed.
The risk of wildfire in the region had been classed as extremely high due to the high winds and dry conditions.
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Lifestyle
In Skopje, residents proud of native Mother Teresa canonization
SKOPJE When Mother Teresa is made an official saint of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, one city will be particularly proud of its famous native, Skopje.
Belgians bless beer in Brussels cathedral on brewers day
Belgium celebrated Saint Arnould, the Patron Saint of brewers, on Friday by blessing a barrel of beer in a Brussels cathedral.
Mother Teresa borne to sainthood by complex, mysterious process
VATICAN CITY The canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta marked the culmination of a process - sometimes called "the saint-making machine" - that is long, complex, expensive, opaque and often contentious.