A wildfire which ravaged 360 hectares of countryside on the outskirts of France's second city Marseille was finally brought under control in the early hours of Tuesday (September 6), the local fire brigade said.

Some 900 firemen were brought in to tackle the blaze which broke out late on Monday afternoon in the picturesque Calanques national park. No residents were thought to have been injured and no homes destroyed.

The risk of wildfire in the region had been classed as extremely high due to the high winds and dry conditions.