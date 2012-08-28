FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G7 nations to call for higher oil output: France
August 28, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

G7 nations to call for higher oil output: France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The Group of Seven industrialized nations will issue a joint call for an increase in global oil production in a bid to bring down fuel prices, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

“I have just obtained a commitment from my counterparts in the G7 -- the major industrialized countries -- to sign a communique to call for an increase in output by oil producing countries to bring down the oil price,” Moscovici told TF1 television.

Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Daniel Flynn

