FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 sees no security threat from grain prices: France
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 28, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

G20 sees no security threat from grain prices: France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A body created by the group of 20 leading economy and chaired by France sees high grain and oilseed prices as worrying but not an immediate threat to world food security, the French farm ministry said on Tuesday.

It said corn and soybean supplies notably in the United States and wheat in Russia had deteriorated but noted that rice prices remained stable, as opposed to 2008 when food price spikes triggered unrest in poorer countries.

“According to AMIS (the Agricultural Market Information System) secretariat, the current market situation is thus worrying,” the French farm ministry said in a statement.

“No threat is hanging over world food security,” it added.

Senior G20 officials decided on Monday to wait for September’s crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture before deciding whether to take joint action on surging grain prices, France’s farm minister said earlier.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.