Merkel to meet Hollande in Paris on Monday for talks on Greece

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech to visitors during a open-door day at the headquater of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Paris on Monday afternoon to discuss the result of the Greek referendum with French President Francois Hollande, a German government spokesman said on Sunday.

“The talks with the French president from 630 p.m. (1230 EDT), and over dinner will be about a common assessment of the situation after the Greek referendum and the continuation of the close German-French cooperation on this subject,” said Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert in a statement.