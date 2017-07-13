FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France, Germany to map out tech industry oversight plan
July 13, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 37 minutes ago

France, Germany to map out tech industry oversight plan

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany plan to map out a European Union oversight plan for the digital industry aimed at tackling tax avoidance by the industry's big players, organizing finance for start-ups, and cyber security, the French president's office said on Thursday.

"It wil be prepared for the EU digital summit taking place in Tallinn at the end of September," a presidential official said.

France and Germany were holding a joint ministerial cabinet meeting in Paris on Thursday.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Richard Lough

