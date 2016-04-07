Merkel wants Ukraine on path towards EU despite Dutch 'no' vote

METZ, France (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday the Netherlands would work out with Europe’s institutions how to proceed with a Ukraine-EU treaty on closer political and economic ties that Dutch voters rejected in a non-binding referendum.

“We of course have every interest that Ukraine’s way towards the EU, and above all towards certain standards that are agreed on in the treaty of association, is a continuous way,” Merkel told reporters after a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting.