FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel wants Ukraine on path towards EU despite Dutch 'no' vote
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 7, 2016 / 2:49 PM / a year ago

Merkel wants Ukraine on path towards EU despite Dutch 'no' vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

METZ, France (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday the Netherlands would work out with Europe’s institutions how to proceed with a Ukraine-EU treaty on closer political and economic ties that Dutch voters rejected in a non-binding referendum.

“We of course have every interest that Ukraine’s way towards the EU, and above all towards certain standards that are agreed on in the treaty of association, is a continuous way,” Merkel told reporters after a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.