I'm fit for Wimbledon, says home favorite Konta after fall
LONDON, England Britain's Johanna Konta says she is fit to play at the Wimbledon Championships after recovering from a heavy fall that forced her to pull out of a warm-up tournament.
PARIS, England Englishman Tommy Fleetwood continued his impressive recent form with a five-under-par final round of 66 to win the French Open by one shot ahead of Peter Uihlein on Sunday.
The American needed to chip in from the bunker on the final hole to force a playoff but his shot went wide, leaving Fleetwood, watching on TV in the clubhouse, to celebrate his third European Tour victory by hugging his family.
The 26-year-old from Southport, who went into the final round one shot behind co-leader Uihlein, finished on 12-under par.
Swede Alexander Bjork, Frenchman Michael Lorenzo-Vera and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark finished four shots off the pace.
"I didn't mis-strike a shot at all," said Fleetwood, who last month finished fourth at the U.S. Open.
"I played great today. I felt comfy. It's always great to test your game and test what you work on every day under the ultimate pressure."
(Reporting by Neil Robinson in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, England Britain's Johanna Konta says she is fit to play at the Wimbledon Championships after recovering from a heavy fall that forced her to pull out of a warm-up tournament.
LONDON Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon title defense on Monday after confirming his recovery from a hip injury that has disrupted his preparation for this year's tournament.