FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French business lobby adopts new guidance on "say on pay"
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 16, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 4 years ago

French business lobby adopts new guidance on "say on pay"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French business lobbies Afep-Medef have adopted a new “business code” recommending wider adoption of “say on pay” measures that give shareholders a bigger say on top management pay packages, the groups said in a statement on Sunday.

“Shareholders will get to vote on pay packages in general assembly meetings from next year,” the statement said.

Medef head Laurence Parisot said the move had been welcomed by French President Francois Hollande, who in his campaign for the presidency last year slammed what he called excessive executive pay and sought to cap the salaries of bosses of state-owned companies.

“(Francois Hollande) lent a sympathetic ear and was satisfied,” Parisot was quoted as saying in an interview with Les Echos business newspaper.

Last month, the French government dropped plans to pass a law to impose such a ceiling on executive pay in the private sector and to require “say on pay” votes, saying it hoped French businesses would design their own rules.

Shareholders of advertising agency Publicis (PUBP.PA), who approved the pay packages of its chief executive and chairman last month, became the first example in France of the “say on pay” governance common in the U.S. and Britain.

Shareholder votes on pay in Britain will only become binding later this year but a series of protest votes on the issue at major companies last year forced the resignation of at least one chief executive.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.