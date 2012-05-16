France to leave old-school Aubry out of new cabinet

PARIS (Reuters) - French Socialist Party boss Martine Aubry, a veteran who oversaw her country’s shift to a 35-hour work week, will not be in the new government, contrary to initial expectations that she would take a major post, an official close to Aubry told Reuters on Wednesday.

President Francois Hollande’s new government was due to be announced later on Wednesday and will be headed by Jean-Marc Ayrault, a moderate Socialist and longtime Hollande ally.