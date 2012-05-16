New French PM to focus on balancing state finances

France's new President Francois Hollande rides in his car on the Champs Elysees Avenue after the handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s new Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday that his government would seek to balance state finances with an eye for fairness, offsetting all spending increases with budget cuts and tax hikes.

“All new measures will be financed by budget savings at the same time,” Ayrault said on France 2 television, minutes after unveiling his cabinet. “We do not want to upset state finances. We want to remedy state finances.”