FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Close Hollande ally Sapin named French finance minister
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 2, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

Close Hollande ally Sapin named French finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Labour, Employment and Social Dialogue Minister Michel Sapin speaks during a visit at Reuters in Paris, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Michel Sapin, a long-time political ally of President Francois Hollande who was his labor minister, was named to the powerful finance minister post on Wednesday.

Arnaud Montebourg, who as industry minister backed protectionism to secure jobs and accused the European Union of hurting growth with its demands for lower public deficits, was given the expanded title of economy minister with oversight over industry and the digital economy.

In a statement read out on the steps of Hollande’s Elysee Palace, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius was re-confirmed in his post and handed additional duties for international development.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Mark John; editing by Nicholas Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.