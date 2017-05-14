Iran and China conduct naval drill in Gulf
BEIRUT Iran and China began a joint naval exercise in the Gulf on Sunday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.
PARIS France's next prime minister will be appointed on Monday and the country's new government on Tuesday, a source close to President-elect Emmanuel Macron told Reuters on Sunday.
Independent centrist Macron won a run-off vote against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen a week ago with 66 percent of the vote. His inauguration will take take place later on Sunday.
LISBON A forest fire raging since Saturday in central Portugal has killed at least 57 people, a government official said on Sunday, in what is possibly the deadliest-ever single forest blaze in Portugal.