PARIS France's next prime minister will be appointed on Monday and the country's new government on Tuesday, a source close to President-elect Emmanuel Macron told Reuters on Sunday.

Independent centrist Macron won a run-off vote against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen a week ago with 66 percent of the vote. His inauguration will take take place later on Sunday.

