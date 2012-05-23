French government defends convicted minister

Arnaud Montebourg, France's newly appointed Minister of Industrial Renewal arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting of the new government at the Elysee Palace in Paris May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s new government rejected calls on Wednesday for the resignation of a minister convicted of branding former managers of a ferry company crooks, arguing the ruling did not undermine new President Francois Hollande’s promise of clean government.

Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said there was no reason to force out Arnaud Montebourg, a lawmaker who landed a post as a minister in charge of industrial revival in the left-wing cabinet named last week.

Seizing on President Francois Hollande’s election promise to keep people with court convictions out of the left-wing cabinet he appointed last week, members of the centre-right opposition that it replaced said Montebourg, 49, should resign.

Ayrault said Hollande’s clean government pledge was intended as a signal that nobody would be allowed to occupy a cabinet post if their probity was tainted by a court conviction.

“No member of the government is in this situation today,” Ayrault said.

Montebourg landed in legal trouble during the runup to Hollande’s election when he publicly criticized the former management of the SeaFrance ferry firm that ran services between France and Britain and is now in liquidation.

It is not the first time his rhetorical forays have landed him in trouble.

In 2007, he was suspended as spokesman for then-presidential election candidate, Segolene Royal, who shared her life for a quarter of a century with Hollande, her now former partner.

“Segolene Royal has just one flaw - her partner,” Montebourg said in early 2007, months before her unsuccessful election bid and her announcement that she and Hollande were no longer a couple.

