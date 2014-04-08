FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM to unveil new savings on top of 50 billion euros: source
April 8, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

French PM to unveil new savings on top of 50 billion euros: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Prime Minister Manuels Valls arrives for the first cabinet meeting of the new government at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls is due to announce new budget savings in June that will come on top of 50 billion euros in planned belt-tightening, a parliamentary source said on Tuesday.

Valls, who is due to outline his priorities in his first major policy speech since he was appointed as prime minister last week, also told lawmakers that a revised 2015-2017 budget plan originally due to be unveiled mid-April would be delayed until end-April and subjected to a parliament vote, the source told Reuters.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing Nicholas Vinocur and editing by Mark John

