FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
France's Macron signals modest approach with 450 euro inauguration suit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 14, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 3 months ago

France's Macron signals modest approach with 450 euro inauguration suit

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux wave to French President Francois Hollande (not pictured) as he leaves after the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 14, 2017.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's new president Emmanuel Macron wore a suit costing a modest 450 euros (just under $500) for his inauguration on Sunday, in an apparent attempt to dissociate himself from "bling-bling" politics.

The fact that Macron's staff revealed the cost of the dark suit, and that his wife Brigitte's lavender Louis Vuitton outfit was loaned by the fashion house, was in itself noteworthy.

Once the favorite, Macron's conservative rival Francois Fillon became entangled during the election campaign in financial scandals that included the gift from a wealthy businessman of two tailor-made suits worth about 13,000 euros.

With opinion polls showing honesty is among the top qualities desired in a president by French voters fed up with such scandals, Macron's choice of clothing also seemed to send a signal that he would be different from his predecessors.

Conservative former president Nicolas Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, was nicknamed "President Bling-Bling" for his flashy lifestyle. Macron's direct predecessor Francois Hollande, a self-styled "Normal President", meanwhile came under fire for paying nearly 10,000 euros a month to his hairdresser.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.