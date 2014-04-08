FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New French PM Valls wins parliament vote of confidence
#World News
April 8, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

New French PM Valls wins parliament vote of confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The government of new French Prime Minister Manuel Valls won a vote of confidence in parliament on Tuesday, hours after Valls set out a package of tax and spending cuts aimed at restoring growth to the euro zone’s second largest economy.

Deputies in the lower house National Assembly voted 306 to 239 to support Valls, named as prime minister last week in a reshuffle ordered by President Francois Hollande after his Socialists lost heavily in local elections.

Valls said his new government would embark on what he called a “new phase” in Hollande’s five-year mandate through to 2017.

Reporting by Mark John; editing by Andrew Callus

