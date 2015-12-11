France is heading for a wheat overload -Braun

A French farmer drives his combine harvester as he harvests wheat in a field during sunset in Trescault, near Cambrai, northern France, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - France may become inundated with wheat in 2016, as if that were not already the case.

France grows 27 percent of the European Union’s wheat, and is the fifth-largest wheat-producing country in the world. It is a primary supplier to North African countries such as Algeria.

In 2015, France harvested nearly 43 million tonnes of wheat, breaking the 40 million mark for the first time. Soft wheat, the variety used for bread, makes up 96 percent of France’s total wheat volume.

With the bearish markets of late, French farmers have been hesitant to sell their wheat. Silos are already stuffed with the record 2015 crop, but farmers will have to get rid of the old wheat by next summer to make room, especially if the new crop is as big as it is shaping up to be.

And there is plenty of reason to believe that France is headed for a new wheat production record.

WHAT DROUGHT?

Considering how French crops look at present, it is almost hard to believe that just a few months ago the country was struggling with a sudden, historic drought.

Corn farmers have no trouble remembering this event, as the hot and dry summer weather reduced the 2015 French corn crop to the smallest volume since 2006.

Over the summer, the vegetation index (NDVI; derived from satellite imagery) across French farmland was at the lowest values in at least 15 years, even lower than in the scorching summer of 2003.

But France has seemingly bounced back just as quickly as it descended into the drought. Rainfall in both August and September was 50 percent above normal levels, and the accompanying cooler temperatures aided in the rebuilding of moisture reserves.

Soil moisture in France is currently near normal, ideal levels, and NDVI data suggests that cropland is lush and healthy, similar to one year ago (tmsnrt.rs/1IHZAIa).

From a climate standpoint, French crops have an excellent outlook right now, especially since there is no sign of any bitter cold outbreaks through the end of the year.

APPLYING PERSPECTIVE

French farmers interviewed by Reuters back in June stated that in late autumn 2014, the 2015-harvested wheat crop looked better than ever before given the time of year. All the farmers who spoke had expected a guaranteed-record wheat crop based on conditions heading into the winter.

According to French agency FranceAgriMer, conditions are even better this year. Currently, 98 percent of the soft wheat crop is considered in good or excellent condition versus 93 percent one year ago.

But once the weather pattern turned and stayed dry in the spring of 2015, both NDVI and the prospects of a record crop started to slip. French farmers had taken on an understandably pessimistic stance by the time Reuters visited in early June.

By this point, the interviewed farmers were expecting wheat yields to be down between 10 and 15 percent from the 2014 harvest, which was a relatively average wheat harvest for France.

Not a single expert told Reuters back in June that wheat yields were expected to increase on the year. But they increased by 6 percent, and French wheat yield for the 2015 harvest was record-high, topping the previous record set in 2004.

Perhaps French farmers and grain analysts around the world underestimated the weight that a mild winter carries in terms of grain production. And perhaps last year demonstrates that there is room for things to go wrong (such as late-season dryness) and still have a record crop come out on the other end.

Sown wheat area is also setting records in France. The French farm ministry estimated on Dec. 4 that soft wheat sown area would be up 1.5 percent on the year and that durum area would be up 11.6 percent. FranceAgriMer put out a similar forecast on Dec. 9.

France is expected to sow nearly 5.6 million hectares of wheat for the 2016 harvest. The last time this much wheat was sown in France was in the autumn of 1935.

EXPORTS DOWN, STOCKS TO SOAR

Following the massive 2015 wheat harvest, FranceAgriMer estimates French wheat ending stocks for the current year at 5.2 million tonnes, the highest since 2000.

But despite the large supply, July through October wheat exports were at the lowest levels in at least five years. (tmsnrt.rs/1IY7qYJ)

The lower trend in exports is mostly based on relatively low wheat prices, both in the cash and futures markets, which are causing farmers to hold on to the wheat and wait for a more profitable time to sell.

Prices seem unlikely to jump anytime soon given the amount of wheat that exists currently in the world and the sluggish market activity of late.

But by the time the 2016 wheat crop is ready for harvesting, French farmers will need to have sold the majority of their old crop to make room for the new, particularly if it is a bin-buster. And French silos are already filled to the brim with wheat.

Monthly wheat export data suggests that the second part of the marketing year (Feb-Jun) is export-heavy in France. So the slow start to this year’s exporting campaign may be nothing to worry about just yet.

But if the wheat crop continues to balloon every year, France will eventually have to find a solution to the less than abundant storage. Given the way that the 2016 wheat crop is shaping up, French farmers might have to make much more room for this year’s crop than they did for last year’s.

(Karen Braun is a Reuters market analyst. Views expressed are her own.)