FranceAgriMer trims wheat stocks outlook, reassures on crop risks

FILE PHOTO: A French farmer drives his combine as he harvests wheat in a field in Beaucamps-le-Vieux, northern France, July 31, 2014.

PARIS (Reuters) - FranceAgriMer cut its forecast of French 2016/17 soft wheat ending stocks for the second month in a row as the farm agency increased its outlook for exports from the European Union's biggest wheat producer.

France was projected to have 2.4 million tons of soft wheat stocks at the close of the 2016/17 season on June 30, compared with 2.6 million estimated last month, FranceAgriMer said in supply and demand data published on Wednesday.

The reduced stocks forecast represents a three-year low and was down sharply from an estimated 3.3 million tons last season.

A decrease in France's wheat stockpile had been widely anticipated after the country had its worst harvest in three decades last summer, but improving export prospects have led traders and analysts to lower stocks projections.

FranceAgriMer increased its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the EU to 5.2 million tons from 5.0 million, and upped expected intra-EU exports to 5.8 million tons from 5.7 million.

However, the unusual context of this season's poor wheat crop, which affected volume and quality, meant there were still widely differing supply and demand estimates in the market, Olivia Le Lamer of FranceAgriMer's grain unit told reporters.

Projected barley ending stocks were trimmed slightly to 993,000 tons, mostly due to an increase in expected barley shipments within the EU, to 2.8 million tons from 2.7 million.

FranceAgriMer left unchanged its outlook for exports outside the EU at 2.4 million, after a sharp upward revision last month, but continuing strong demand from Saudi Arabia meant this objective was "easily attainable", Le Lamer said. <FAM/BARLEY>

ALL ABOUT JUNE WEATHER

Rainfall in France after a long dry spell had eased concerns about this year's harvest, officials said.

"As of today we're looking at the yield potential of an average year," Remi Haquin, a farmer and head of FranceAgriMer's grain committee, said, stressing that "it's the month of June that makes or breaks the harvest."

Late frosts in April were not thought to have caused widespread damage, but may have hurt some winter barley and durum wheat crops, with the impact unlikely to be known until grain-filling in the coming weeks, officials said.

Maize sowing had benefited from favorable conditions, with frost and drought not seen threatening emerging crops, they added.

FranceAgriMer raised its estimate of maize stocks in 2016/17 to 2.2 million tons from 2.0 million, partly due to a cut to intra-EU exports to 4.3 million tons from 4.4 million.

The office also increased supply, including through an upward revision to expected imports to 600,000 tons from 550,000 tons that reflected the pace of import shipments this season, Le Lamer said.