French GDP could grow slightly in Q3: finance minister
October 31, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

French GDP could grow slightly in Q3: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici speaks to journalists after he attended a ministerial meeting on competitiveness at the Hotel Matignon offices of the prime minister in Paris October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The French economy could grow slightly in the third quarter of this year, beating forecasts for flat growth, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

“When I see American and British growth returning, when I see... manufacturing production which picked up in July and in August, I think we could have very slight growth in the third quarter,” he said on RMC radio.

The Insee national statistics office predicts zero growth in the third quarter while the Bank of France see a contraction of 0.1 percent.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
