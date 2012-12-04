FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French police arrest two in Toulouse killings probe
December 4, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

French police arrest two in Toulouse killings probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police hunting for possible accomplices of an al Qaeda-inspired gunman who went on a killing spree in March arrested two people on Tuesday, police and judicial sources said.

The police arrested a man and his former female partner in the southwest of France, where gunman Mohamed Merah killed three soldiers, a rabbi and three Jewish children before he was shot dead by elite police forces besieging his home.

One of the gunman’s brothers, Abdelkader Merah, was arrested on the day police surrounded his brother’s apartment in the city of Toulouse in March. He denies being an accomplice in the killings but remains in detention during an anti-terrorism inquiry.

Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Rosalind Russell

